Florida judge upholds coronavirus ordinance requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge has upheld a county’s coronavirus ordinance that requires masks to be worn in public places like stores.
The judge said Palm Beach County's recently enacted order legally protects its residents from infectious diseases and he rejected the challenger's claim that it violates their rights to privacy and personal autonomy. He cited a century-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said a state can mandate vaccinations.
This is at least the fourth Florida city or county ordinance to be upheld.
The challengers' attorney said he plans to appeal, saying the ruling paves the way to tyranny.
