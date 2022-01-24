Florida monoclonal antibody sites closed after FDA removes treatment authorization

The sites will be closed until further notice.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has closed all monoclonal antibody treatment sites as a result of the Food and Drug Administration's "abrupt decision" to remove the emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies.

FDOH said sites will be closed until further notice.

The revised EUA's do not allow providers to administer these treatments in the United States, FDOH says.

As a result of the @US_FDA's abrupt decision to remove the EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice. Full press release is below. pic.twitter.com/RGeWTPwxCs — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) January 25, 2022

The FDA said it was revoking emergency authorization for both drugs, which were purchased by the federal government and given to millions of Americans with COVID-19 – bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are given together, and REGEN-COV. They remain authorized "only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments," the FDA said.

If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use.

The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due to its mutations. Still, the federal action could trigger pushback from some Republican governors who have continued promoting the drugs against the advice of health experts.

In a statement, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the reversal "sudden and reckless."

“This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives," DeSantis said in a news release. "There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

Omicron’s resistance to the two leading monoclonal antibody medicines has upended the treatment playbook for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Doctors have alternate therapies to battle early COVID-19 cases, including two new antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, but both are in short supply. An antibody-drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remains effective also is in short supply.