Florida has not yet applied for additional unemployment funding

Floridians are still waiting to see if they will receive an additional $300 in unemployment benefits from the Federal government.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Federal funding for unemployment assistance could soon be on the way to 10 states, but Florida is not yet one of them.

Ten states have been approved for the $300 federal unemployment boost that was signed into order by President Donald Trump two weekends ago:

Arizona

Colorado

Idaho

Iowa

Louisiana

Missouri

Montana

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Utah

The grant is replacing the $600 federal unemployment payments that stopped last month.

At this point, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to make a decision on what to do. His office says they are still reviewing guidance from the department of labor and FEMA before making a decision as to whether to apply or not.

But that delay could be costly.

“If states begin to opt in, and Florida decides to wait to the last minute, there may not be funding left because there's only a certain amount of money that he can allocate," said Vanessa Brito, a community activist that has been working on unemployment issues in Florida.

The residents she works with want to know what may or may not be coming down the line.

"People just want some clarity. They want to be able to plan ahead," Brito said.

Trump made up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund available for this financial assistance. The money will be distributed in chunks to help save money for states that apply late, but there are no guarantees.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 10.

