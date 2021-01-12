Florida continues to see the lowest rate of COVID cases in the country, CDC data shows

A map showing transmission rates in each state shows Florida and Hawaii with some of the lowest transmission rates.

With some of the first cases of the omicron variant recently being detected in different parts of the U.S., it seems like the pandemic is not coming to a complete end anytime soon. There's still much that is unknown about the latest COVID variant, but the country and most of the world aren't unfamiliar with this situation - especially a state like Florida.

This isn't the sunshine state's first rodeo. It seems like whenever there is a surge in new cases, Florida is constantly at the epicenter of it. However, during those periods in between, data shows the state seems to fair pretty well.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida currently has the lowest rate of COVID cases in the country. A map showing transmission rates in each state shows Florida and Hawaii with some of the lowest transmission rates.

The CDC map classifies Florida as a "moderate" level of transmission, meaning there are anywhere between 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 people over the course of seven days. Florida, according to the CDC, has had 46.4 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The positivity rate for the state also ranged from 3 to 4.9 percent over the last week.

Looking closer at the state, the CDC shows community transmissions are "substantial" in southern counties like Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade. Here in the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough, Citrus and Sarasota counties had "substantial" amounts of community spread. The lowest amounts of community spread were in Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf and Okeechobee counties.

Omicron could throw a wrench into all that good news, however. The variant is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.