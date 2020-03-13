TAMPA, Fla. — Amid concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the Florida Department of Education is directing schools around the state to shut down for two weeks, districts say.

It's part of a larger effort to limit the spread of the virus.

For many Tampa Bay area schools, the instructions mean they'll be extending their spring breaks. Most of the schools in the area are on spring break the week of March 16-20.

Here is a list of school closures in the area:

Pasco County schools: Pasco County Schools will be closed for spring break, March 16-20, and for an additional week afterward.

Hillsborough County schools: The schools will be closed for spring break on March 16-20 and for an extra week afterward.

Pinellas County schools: Pinellas County Schools said schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All extra-curricular activities are also canceled for that period of time.

Polk County schools: Polk County Public Schools will be closed March 16-27. Schools are expected to reopen March 30. Lunches will be provided March 17-20.

Manatee County schools: The School District of Manatee County said it will be closing schools for two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. The district said this comes after Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran directed school districts across the state to close for two weeks.

Next week, March 16-20, is spring break in the district, so schools were already closed. The district will extend spring break for an additional week to meet the Commissioner’s requirements.

Sarasota County schools: Students who attend school in Sarasota will be kept home from school the week after Spring Break. That means that students are off next week for Spring Break and one additional week (in total, March 16 – March 27). Staff may be called into work the week of March 23.

All extracurricular activities, including all in-state and out-of-state field trips and athletics —are canceled until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

