If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Stories that require more in-depth coverage will be posted on WTSP.com/coronavirus.

Key Facts

46 deaths reported in Florida, with 3,198 confirmed cases

Pinellas County under a "safer at home" order until further notice

Hillsborough Couty also under a "safer at home"

---

7:57 a.m. (March 28)

Candidates for Florida Teacher Certification Examinations may register for exams, free of charge, from April 1 through July 31.

The Florida Department of Education said testing will be happening on a first-come, first-served basis. Test site availability through April 16 is limited because of COVID-19-related closures.

7:25 a.m. (March 28)

The Florida Department of Corrections reports seven of its employees or contract staff are confirmed to have COVID-19 coronavirus.

One case is located at a facility in Zephyrhills, and another at the department's Community Corrections Region 3 in Tampa.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among the inmate population.

RELATED: First look at airport health screenings for passengers arriving from New York

7:16 p.m. (March 27)

The Florida Department of Health is reporting 3,198 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are also now 46 coronavirus-related deaths being reported.

3:50 p.m. (March 27)

After closing due to a lack of kits, the COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium will reopen.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management says it has secured 1,000 more testing collection kits from the state, but local health leaders are still working to get the personal protective equipment needed to keep the medical teams safe.

A date to re-open the testing site has not yet been announced.

RELATED: Raymond James Stadium COVID-19 drive-thru test site closing early

YOUTUBE: 10News coverage of coronavirus in Florida