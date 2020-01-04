Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide "stay-at-home" order to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at midnight on April 2.

"We are going to be in this (coronavirus pandemic) for another 30 days, that's just the reality," DeSantis said during a news conference. "It makes sense to make this move now."

He said the executive order will be signed today and will limit movement and personal interactions outside the home.

When the order goes into effect, everyone living in the state will be told to remain in their homes except for essential services and activities. DeSantis said he and his team used the Department of Homeland Security guide to list services and businesses that will be allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order.

The governor said he spoke with the White House and President Donald Trump about the decision. DeSantis said Trump agreed about focusing on the areas with the highest number of cases but also supported a statewide move.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the following are considered essential:

Healthcare/Public Health (i.e. Hospitals and Doctors)

(i.e. Hospitals and Doctors) Law Enforcement, Public Safety and First Responders (i.e. Police and Emergency Management Services)

(i.e. Police and Emergency Management Services) Food and Agriculture (i.e. Farmers and food manufacturers)

(i.e. Farmers and food manufacturers) Energy (i.e. Natural Gas and Nuclear facilities)

(i.e. Natural Gas and Nuclear facilities) Water and Waste water (i.e. Water Department)

(i.e. Water Department) T ransportation and Logistics (i.e. Trucking and shipping)

(i.e. Trucking and shipping) Public Works and Infrastructure (i.e. Safety inspectors for public facilities including dams, bridges, etc.)

(i.e. Safety inspectors for public facilities including dams, bridges, etc.) Communications and Information Technology (i.e. maintainers of communications infrastructure, such as wireless, internet and cable providers)

(i.e. maintainers of communications infrastructure, such as wireless, internet and cable providers) Community and Local Government (i.e. federal, state, local, tribal and territorial employees who support Mission Essential Functions)

(i.e. federal, state, local, tribal and territorial employees who support Mission Essential Functions) Critical Manufacturing (i.e. metals, PPE, supply chain minerals and employees that support other essential services)

(i.e. metals, PPE, supply chain minerals and employees that support other essential services) Hazardous Materials (i.e. healthcare waste and nuclear facilities)

(i.e. healthcare waste and nuclear facilities) Financial Services (i.e. banks)

(i.e. banks) Chemical (i.e. workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains)

(i.e. workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains) Defense Industrial (i.e. essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military)

(i.e. essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military) Commercial Facilities (i.e. workers who support the supply chain of building materials)

(i.e. workers who support the supply chain of building materials) Residential/Shelter Facilities (i.e. workers in dependent care services)

(i.e. workers in dependent care services) Hygiene Products and Services (i.e. laundromats, personal and household goods repair and maintenance)

A stay-at-home order does not mean Floridians can't go outside. Cities, counties and states around the country have issued similar stay-at-home or "safer-at-home" orders to keep people from spreading COVID-19.

These orders essentially mean everyone should limit how much they leave their house other than for essential activities and outdoor exercise. Yes, you can still walk your dog, jog in your neighborhood and go to the grocery store.

However, these orders require people to practice social distancing per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

