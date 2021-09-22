Florida surgeon general: Students exposed to COVID can attend class if asymptomatic

Under the new rules, Florida parents have more of a say over masks and quarantines.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Just one day after being appointed as Florida's new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo has rewritten the state's COVID-19 rules in schools, giving parents more of a say over masks and quarantine measures.

The new rules allow schools to adopt mask requirements for students but give parents "sole discretion" over whether or not they want their children to wear them, a more relaxed stance than Gov. Ron DeSantis' all-out ban on mask mandates. The state is currently locked in a court battle over its ban on masks after several school districts defied the governor's orders.

However, Dr. Ladapo's emergency order did not stop at masks. He also gave parents the choice to send their children to in-person classes after being exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 so long as they don't show symptoms.

Speaking at a news conference in Kissimmee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said quarantining children does more harm than good by forcing students and parents to stay home.

He added that he supports quarantining students who are sick.

Ladapo pointed to a lack of "high-quality data" showing the benefits of quarantining students from school as one of the reasons behind his decision.