More than 2 million free N95 masks coming to Southeastern Grocers store pharmacies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is stocking all of its in-store pharmacies with more than 2 million free N95 masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The masks will begin to arrive at SEG pharmacy locations beginning Friday, Jan. 28.

Customers can stop by Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies for the free N95 masks while supplies last. N95 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to three masks per person.

"SEG is committed to the equitable distribution of N95 masks to offer its local communities the highest level of personal protective equipment," the grocery company said in a press release.