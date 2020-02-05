PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Charges have been dropped against a business owner accused of violating the state's safer at home on several occasions.

Galen Wood, 36, was arrested Thursday, April 16, at his business, Kitchen Table Games, after deputies said they received several tips that he was operating a business not permitted to be open.

Law enforcement claimed Wood was argumentative with them when he was told to close.

The two charges Wood was facing, operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business, were dropped Thursday, April 30 by Florida State Attorney Bernie McCabe.

His office concluded, "that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time."

Wood's counsel at Oldham & Delcamp contended the business was being operated in a lawful manner under the order set by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; it was being operated on a curbside pickup basis, they said.

The governor's phase one plan to reopen the state starting Monday, May 4, allows retail stores statewide to operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

