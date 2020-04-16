ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made a huge donation Wednesday to the City of St. Petersburg's Fighting Chance Fund, donating $100,000.

"The Glazer family has really come through for our region and our city in this critical time," said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. "St. Pete’s small and locally owned businesses are the backbone of our economy, and their generous gift will help us to further assist them during this global pandemic. I am incredibly grateful for their generosity during this challenging time."

The Fighting Chance Fund is an emergency grant created to serve St. Peterburg’s locally owned and independently operated small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 orders.

The grants, are in the form of $5,000 to impacted eligible businesses and $500 to impacted eligible individuals.

“During these difficult days, there are many needs that require immediate action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of so many throughout our region. Mayor Kriseman’s Fighting Chance Fund provides the critical resources that so many small business owners in the area need at a time like this," Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. "We are committed to helping communities throughout Tampa Bay get through these difficult times by providing support and hope for better days to come."

Click here for more information on the Fighting Chance Fund.

