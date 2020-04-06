Lakeland assisted living facility hit with emergency order barring admissions

The state says the facility failed to take proper safeguards against COVID-19.

LAKELAND, Fla. — An assisted living facility in Lakeland has been hit with a moratorium on admissions after 33 people living there tested positive for coronavirus.

The state said Grace Manor failed to take proper safeguards against COVID-19.

And, when the Agency for Health Care Administration visited the facility on June 1, it said a man living there, who had recently tested positive, was seated in the common dining room. The agency said the man was waiting for his food with other people living there -- who were not wearing personal protective equipment -- and staff members who were only wearing masks.

The agency said the man who had recently tested positive for coronavirus was taken to a local hospital on June 1.

In the order, the agency said Grace Manor "failed to meet these minimum licensure standards and these failures are not isolated events, but operation and management system deficiencies affecting the health, safety, and well-being of (the facility's) current or future resident population."

The moratorium means Grace Manor is not allowed to admit any new people or readmit anyone who had lived there previously until it gets written permission from the agency's local field office manager.

Grace Manor sent the following statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"Due to isolation protocols, we are not admitting new residents at this time per our agreement with AHCA. We have notified resident families and staff, and are continuing to aggressively follow CDC, state and local health agency guidelines and recommendations for full disinfection and safety protocols. This insidious and highly contagious virus remains a challenge for everyone who cares for those who are sick or vulnerable. Nothing has ever been more important to us than taking care of our residents, their families and our staff."

