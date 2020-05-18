x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will reopen on Thursday

Masks and temperature checks will be mandatory.

TAMPA, Fla — They’re ready to spin the wheel, but the people in charge of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa say they’re not taking any chances when it comes to the safety of guests and team members.

The entertainment complex is scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 – under a “Safe & Sound” program designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s what the program includes:

  • Mandatory temperature checks for all guests and team members
  • All guests must wear masks – no exceptions. Masks will be provided as needed.
  • Thousands of slot machines will be turned off to increase social distancing
  • Plexiglass barriers will divide players at gaming and poker tables and in customer service areas
  • 850 Signs promoting social distancing will be posted around the complex
  • More than 100 team members will be assigned to a “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces
  • Hand-sanitizing stations will be set up at entrances, on the casino floor and throughout the resort
  • An ionization system will constantly disinfect the air
  • Guest capacity will be reduced by 50 percent at all times

According to a news release, restaurants will open in accordance with social distancing requirements. Hard Rock Café and Rise Kitchen & Deli were specifically mentioned.

The Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, however, will remain closed until further notice.

There is also no word on reopening dates for Seminole Gaming’s other Florida properties, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which is in the part of state hit hardest by COVID-19.

RELATED: You can now stay at a guitar-shaped hotel in Florida

RELATED: Quiet and vacant, Las Vegas struggles to survive lockdown

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter