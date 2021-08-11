Hernando County opens no-cost, drive-through COVID testing site

Appointments are not necessary, but highly recommended, to avoid wait times.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County is opening a new COVID-19 testing site as the county sees an increase in positive cases among community members.

DOH-Hernando partnered with Nomi Health to provide no-cost, COVID-19 testing at the Hernando County Fairgrounds located at 6436 Broad St., Brooksville.

The site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, Aug. 19.

“We are seeing an increase in positive cases among residents who are not vaccinated,” Florida Department of Health Administrator Robin Napier shared. “The site will supplement our pharmacies and medical providers in Hernando County who have been overwhelmed with the demand for testing.”

The testing site entrance is on the back side of the Fairgrounds, entering from Oliver Street. Drivers should be prepared to stay in their cars while awaiting testing. Restroom facilities will not be available. Only people who are being tested should be in the car with the exception of parents, guardians, or caregivers. No pets are permitted in the car during tests.

Appointments are highly recommended to avoid wait times, the Department of Health reports. To make an appointment, visit Nomi Health.