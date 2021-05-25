Hernando County Schools will end mask requirement on June 18

The school district joins several others in Florida that have made the decision to forego masks next school year.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Face covering requirements for students, staff and visitors at Hernando County Schools will come to an end on June 18.

According to the school district, Superintendent John Stratton made the recommendation to the school board to have the mask mandate come to an end on the last day of the 2020-2021 school year, which members supported.

The school district adds that masks will be voluntary at 2021 graduations, summer school programs and school-hosted summer camps and activities.

Hernando County joins several other Florida school districts that have made the decision to forego masks next school year.

Earlier this month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all schools continue to use masks during the 2020-2021 academic school year.

"[Masks] should be required in all classroom and non-classroom settings," the CDC said, including hallways, restrooms, gyms and school buses. The 3-feet distance rule for masked students was also recommended by the CDC to stay in place.