Hillsborough County commissioners express concern over returning college students

Dr. Doug Holt says students should be tested, if possible, before returning home.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County commissioners met Monday to discuss the latest on the increase in COVID cases across the Tampa Bay area.

The health department reported a jump in nearly every age group, including school-aged kids. Of most concern now is college students heading home from campus.

“We have many, many students coming home for Thanksgiving,” said Commissioner Kimberly Overman. "The highest percentage positive is in the ages from 20 to 30 age range, or in our college ages.”

Dr. Doug Holt of the Hillsborough County Health Department told commissioners if college-aged students decide to return home from campus, they should take precautions not to infect their family.

“Appropriate measures would include the testing of students who are leaving before they come home and on arrival to continue keeping their distance wearing masks,” said Holt, who also suggests holiday celebrations this year be limited to immediate family only.

“Ideally keep gatherings less than 10 and an indoor setting,” Holt said.

The health department says a big percentage of the infections are coming from at home exposures when a relative who gets sick, then infects others in the family. And even though it sounds like there is good news about a vaccine on the way, experts say now is not the time to let your guard down.

