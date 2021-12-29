Hillsborough County to open new COVID test site amid case spike, high demand

No appointments are necessary.

TAMPA, Fla. — People looking to get a free COVID-19 test will soon have another option to consider in Hillsborough County.

A new county-run site is set to open at 9 a.m. Thursday at Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa, according to a news release. It will be open every day, including weekends, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site, however, will not be open on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday.

Officials' decision to open the site comes as Hillsborough County — and the country at large — experiences a significant increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the more transmissible omicron variant. Demand for COVID tests nationwide has been high and in the Tampa Bay area, long lines have been reported at testing sites.

The county continues to operate a site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center located at 2103 N. Rome Ave. It offers testing, vaccinations, booster shots and monoclonal antibody therapy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

In addition to county-run sites, people can consider testing options at local pharmacies.