HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County approved a "safer-at-home" order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

It will go into effect at 10 p.m. Friday, March 27.

There are exceptions for "essential services." That includes going to the grocery store, the doctor's office and the pharmacy. People who live in the county are also allowed to leave their home for exercise but are strongly urged to remain at least six feet away from others.

Under the order, businesses that are considered essential must be able to operate under the CDC's social distancing guidelines, keeping employees and customers six feet away from each other.

If they can't do that, they must shut down.

The measure passed the county's Emergency Policy Group unanimously with an 8-0 vote.

Because it's an "order," law enforcement has the power to enforce it, but the EPG said that the initial enforcement would be done in the form of "education."

