Hillsborough County Schools updates COVID-19 guidelines

Parents received a letter of notice on Sunday and the changes will go into effect Monday, March 7.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Students and teachers who contract COVID-19 will be able to return to the classroom faster in the Hillsborough County Public School system.

In accordance with the state's updated COVID-19 guidance, Hillsborough County Schools sent a letter to parents advising them of the new guidelines effective Monday, March 7.

The school system will allow students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 to return to school and work on day 6 after symptoms develop as long as they are fever free 24 hours before returning.

Additional testing is not required, Hillsborough County Public Schools said in the letter.

Parents were also asked to continue monitoring their child's health and keep them home if they are presenting COVID-19 symptoms.