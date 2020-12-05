Hotels ramp up cleanliness standards as consumers express COVID-19 concern

Marriott is among the large hotel chains promising to set new sanitation standards in the COVID-19 era.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida looks to get back to work, new research shows it may be a while before some people feel comfortable taking a vacation.

A nationwide study of 1,000 people, conducted by consulting research firm Magid, found 32 percent of Americans say they’ve stopped thinking about leisure travel for the foreseeable future.

Part of the reason may be economics, but Americans also say they view many forms of travel and tourism as “pandemic accelerators” and worry some industries will help COVID-19 easily spread.

Seventy-eight percent of people surveyed report they believe the virus is easily spread at airports followed by 66 percent in hotels and 65 percent inside restaurants.

Consumers report having the least confidence in ride share companies. Forty-eight percent say they have little to no confidence Uber and Lyft will keep them safe from COVID-19, followed by cruise lines, casinos and private vacation rentals.

