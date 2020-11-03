TAMPA, Fla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced he won't hold his planned rally in Tampa this Thursday, and CNN will hold the next debate without an audience.

It's all because of the growing concerns of COVID-19 coronavirus.

An increasing number of cases are causing events across the country to change, including national festivals Stagecoach and Coachella opting to move to October.

So what about the big events we have coming up here in the Bay area?

As for March Madness in Tampa, NCAA released a new statement saying: "We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."

When it comes to Wrestlemania, WWE says they have no plans to postpone the event here in Tampa Bay.

WWE sent 10News a statement, saying, "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

As for the 2020 Tampa Mayor's River O'Green Fest, the city gave that a green light. Officials will meet Thursday to discuss if any "major events" will be canceled or rescheduled because of coronavirus.

So, as of right now, the St. Patrick's Day event is good to go.

The city of St. Petersburg says they have no plans to cancel the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Officials say they'll hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss any potential coronavirus impacts.

St. Pete Jam Fest says they're still good to go, too. They will have hand sanitizer at the event.

Cher Live in Tampa is also still on. Amalie Arena tells 10News they will have hand sanitizer on deck for anyone there who wants to use it.

Organizers say Tampa Bay Airfest 2020 is still a go, and they have not changed their plans for the event.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter