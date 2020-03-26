SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many college campuses have closed their doors and transitioned to remote learning to promote social distancing and fight the spread of COVID-19, but for some students, that means less access to food and other resources they need to survive.

To combat this, the University of South Florida has opened its Feed-A-Bull food pantry to students through the pandemic. USF says it made the decision because some students might have reduced income and ways to get food.

Starting this week, the pantry will operate to help students enrolled at USF’s Tampa campus. The program is confidential, and USF says it has new systems for distributing food in ways that maintain proper social distancing.

The food pantry is open Monday through Thursday. Hours vary by day. Click here for more information.

Saint Petersburg College also has a food pantry available for students through RCS Pinellas at the Midtown campus. Current students can get food on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

