Tens of thousands of traveler forms collected at checkpoints set up on Florida's borders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As coronavirus numbers began to rise in Florida in March, Gov. Ron Desantis put an executive order in place restricting travel into the state, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The checkpoints are set up along Interstate 95, 13 miles south of the Georgia border and on Interstate 10 near the Florida-Alabama border.

FDOT and Florida Highway Patrol are working together to man the checkpoints and said more than 46,200 traveler forms have been collected to date. In April, that number was closer to 11,500.

The traveler form is given to drivers at the checkpoints to fill out with contact information, travel details, and where you are planning to stay in Florida.

If you find yourself getting flagged at the checkpoint, you must self-quarantine for 14 days. Failing to do so is considered a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Travelers looking for more information can find it on the FDOT website.

