TAMPA, Fla. —

A few stitches and some pins could save healthcare workers and first responders from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every single day the numbers get worse, the shortages get worse, and I just know what these medical people are going through on the front lines without equipment,” Penny Foote said.

For her it’s personal. She knows people who are working with little to no personal protective equipment.

“They're scared, but they know the community is behind them. They're not scared to go to work but you always have that fear knowing what could happen,” Foote said.

That's why she started the Mask Project Tampa Bay with her friend Danielle. They're giving the community the opportunity to make masks for those at risk.

“It not only saves them, but it saves their family and if you look at the social distancing visual that they put out, that nurse can affect a lot of people. They're there risking their lives, their families, their kids,” Danielle Sullivan said.

They’re going to make as many of these as possible. Hundreds have joined the movement and are making their own masks to donate.

“We just need everything we can get at this point, so even if you can't volunteer if you can't pick up phone calls or donations, the best thing you can do is share,” Sullivan said.

While the group spreads the word, collects supplies, and learns how to sew, they know a little fabric and compassion will go a long way.

“One mask can save the life of the person wearing the mask and can also save the lives of all those people that come in contact with that one person. We're going to work as fast and as hard as we can. We care about every single one of you, you all matter very much to all of us,” Foote said.

If you'd like to help the community you can donate, join the group on Facebook, or email themaskprojecttampabay@gmail.com. Foote and Sullivan say any donation will help.

