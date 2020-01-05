LAKELAND, Fla — According to the City of Lakeland, the impact of the coronavirus is now being felt by events set for July, canceling their annual "Red, White and Kaboom" fireworks this year.

In a release, the city said a mixture of the virus and already being forced to downsize to a smaller space, due to construction, ultimately led the decision to cancel.

"The reduced footprint would cause the already large crowd that attends the annual event to gather into a more compact area," the city wrote. "The reduced footprint for the event has now been compounded by the unknown of the coronavirus. After lengthy discussions with staff and the event sponsors it has been decided that the event will be canceled for 2020."

The decision was tough for fireworks sponsors but necessary.

“T. Mims Corp is disappointed we won’t be able to celebrate with our friends, family and the community at large during Red White and Kaboom this year. But, we know that the safety and well-being of our greater Lakeland community is the most important treasure we have,” owners Paula and Tom Mims said.

But, the Mims', who have sponsored the event since 2009 during the economic downturn, are looking forward to the day the people of Lakeland can all be together again.

“We love our country and our community and we didn’t want to see this great event go away,” Tom Mims said. “As a country and as a community, we will be back.”

Lakeland is not alone in its decision as the City of Venice also announced the cancellation of its fireworks Friday.

The city said the decision to cancel the "4th of July Firework Celebration" came after the coronavirus and related financial implications called for it.

The approximately $35,000 budget for the celebration could not be supported as its budget is already under "close scrutiny," according to the city.

Canceling the fireworks allows them to safeguard against future revenue losses.

