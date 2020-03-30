LAKELAND, Fla. — It's no secret that as kids start their distance learning, they might start missing their classrooms, friends and even teachers.
To make the transition into online learning a little bit easier, teachers from Scott Lake Elementary School in Lakeland are holding a car parade, hoping to inspire their students.
On Monday morning, Scott Lake teachers and staff will meet at the school and begin a parade through their students neighborhoods.
Teachers will get the chance to share a smile and wave at their students, who they have not seen since before spring break.
According to the Scott Lake Elementary School website, teachers will be going through a distance learning training from March 30 through April 2.
New virtual learning will begin on Thursday, April 2 for Scott Lake students.
Right now, all Florida schools are closed until April 15, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
What other people are reading right now:
- Checkpoints set up along Florida border in effort to limit spread of COVID-19
- 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,950 cases, 60 deaths total
- Stay-at-home vs. shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
- Online petition calls for Gov. DeSantis to shut Florida down during COVID-19 outbreak
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter