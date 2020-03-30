LAKELAND, Fla. — It's no secret that as kids start their distance learning, they might start missing their classrooms, friends and even teachers.

To make the transition into online learning a little bit easier, teachers from Scott Lake Elementary School in Lakeland are holding a car parade, hoping to inspire their students.

On Monday morning, Scott Lake teachers and staff will meet at the school and begin a parade through their students neighborhoods.

Teachers will get the chance to share a smile and wave at their students, who they have not seen since before spring break.

According to the Scott Lake Elementary School website, teachers will be going through a distance learning training from March 30 through April 2.

New virtual learning will begin on Thursday, April 2 for Scott Lake students.

Right now, all Florida schools are closed until April 15, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

