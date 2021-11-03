Lifesaving COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens for those deemed high-risk

AdventHealth provides the innovative new treatment at an outpatient center in Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. — Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms in the Tampa Bay area now have more options for treatment.

AdventHealth has opened a clinic providing an innovative new coronavirus treatment to patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms.

The therapy is a monoclonal antibody infusion called bamlanivimab and it has shown to reduce hospitalizations and ER visits for high-risk patients who catch the virus.

“By expanding the number of clinical infusion sites, we’re making it easier for people to boost their natural response to COVID-19 and potentially fight off the virus," Dr. Rainer Chan, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Medical Group said.

How does it work?

The treatment requires one dose and is given through an IV infusion. The infusion takes one hour, but those receiving treatment are required to stay on-site for at least one additional hour to make sure there are no adverse reactions.

AdventHealth says most of the reported side effects are mild and include dizziness, headache, and muscle pain.

Who can receive the treatment?

The therapy is intended for people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are not in the hospital or on oxygen but are at high-risk for developing more serious symptoms.

High-risk factors include diabetes, heart disease, obesity, or require a doctor's order. Those 65 or older are also eligible, but they must have a positive COVID-19 test within the 10-day symptom window and have a doctor's order.

How do I book an appointment?

AdventHealth is offering the treatment at an 18-chair outpatient infusion unit located in Hillsborough County. To book an appointment or learn more about the treatment, call (321) 235-6185.