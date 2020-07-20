Local artists come together to raise funds for the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance

Mask-R-Aid Exhibit from Aug. 1-15 highlights masks as the new "chic" and raises money for St. Petersburg Arts Alliance Relief Fund.

TAMPA, Fla — When art and philanthropy collide you get "Mask-R-Aid," where local costumers and artists will design one-of-a-kind face masks that will go on display from Aug. 1-14 at the St. Petersburg Emporium Zazoo’d on Central Avenue. The exhibit is part of a project called “Mask-R-Aid," spearheaded by St. Pete resident and art enthusiast, Andre Kupfermunz.

"The purpose of wearing the masks these days is to protect ourselves and others and having access to one of a kinds masks further promotes the importance of wearing them," said Kupfermunz, founder of the Mask-R-Aid exhibit.

Following the exhibit, masks will be auctioned in an effort to raise money for the St. Pete Arts Alliance Relief Fund. The St. Pete Art Alliance dates back to 2012 when it was founded by city and community leaders looking to to highlight and support local arts organizations, artists and creative businesses.

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is a nonprofit structure dedicated to raising money and advocating for St. Pete's creative community and cultural.

Elizabeth Cadena is one of the artists contributing to the project. She designed the "Santa Mask" and has worked as an artists locally in St Pete for several years.

"I teach art and really enjoy finding new ways to get creative. The Santa mask only took a me a day to make. I added the fur and the felt and I had to draw on it, to add the final touches," said Cadena.

Artists interested in joining, can find out more about the project and how to get involved through the official Facebook page here.

You can view the masks in person at Zazoo’d and participate in the auction online through the Bay Area Auction website. Preview begins at 8 a.m., auction at 10 a.m. on Augu.15 at 8010 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park.

Anyone wishing to bid online for the masks must register first at www.BayAreaAuctionServices.com and follow the instructions online to register and bid online.

What other people are reading right now: