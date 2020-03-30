TAMPA, Fla. — Don't be surprised if you have seen an increase in bikers around your neighborhoods or bike trails lately. You're not the only one.

Local bike shops have seen an increase in sales since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"So before this whole thing happened, I think we figured it would be a little bit of a downturn in business, but it's totally opposite," said the general manager of Outspokin Bicycles-Tampa, Rudy Szymanski.

There are "safer-at-home" orders in place in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, though people can still go outside and exercise.

"So getting out and about and on a bike kind of gives you that freedom and some sensations, you can't really get doing anything else really," Szymanski said.

Not only has there been an increase in sales but repairs, too.

"We've definitely seen a huge increase in bike repair, as well as new bikes going out the door," Szymanski said. "Oh, people are dragging in stuff that's been sitting in the shed for, you know, months years and getting stuff repaired. So it's pretty cool."

Bikers are not the only one practicing social distancing, the bike shop is as well. They are only allowing 10 people in the store.

Outspokin Bicycles is also following the CDC guidelines. They are wiping down countertops, phones, bikes that are getting dropped off, wiping bikes down before giving them back to customers and anything they come in contact with.

