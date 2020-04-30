SEBRING, Fla — Editors note: This is a generic photo of prom-goers, not associated with the virtual celebration.

Millions of high schoolers won't get a prom this year. But, a lot of people came together in Sebring to make sure they got something special.

Arieli Montalvo is a senior at Sebring High School.

It's not the prom she thought she'd have, but it's one she'll never forget.

"We dressed up in my prom dress and we did makeup and hair to create the atmosphere and it was actually really fun honestly. It's not what I expected, but it's definitely a worthwhile memory that I'll hold and I'll cherish," Montalvo said.

She and her mom danced while baking a cake.

More than 400 students from five local high schools joined on the live feed.

The virtual prom was put together by Jeremy Daugherty, a local DJ, and Kip Doty with City Electric Supply.

They wanted to give back to the community.

"They've put a lot of hard work through the years from kindergarten to now, being a senior. They deserve all the glory and all the accomplishments they have received," Daugherty said.

A local fitness center donated the space for the DJ to set up all the speakers, lights and cameras where they streamed it live.

It wasn't just a virtual dance party. More than 30 people and local businesses had prizes and gave more than $3,000 to students. And they plan to do more before the end of the school year.

"The comments and the talking never stopped. It made us realize just how much the kids were missing during this time. These are big moments in their lives, and even though it was hard to have to do this virtually, it was a nice thing to be a part of it," Doty said.

For Montalvo, it's a night she'll remember as someone remembering her.

"We feel recognized and acknowledged for all of our accomplishments by everybody in the community, not just our school and our friends and our family, by people we just see on a trip to Publix."

RELATED: High school seniors worry about missing major milestones

RELATED: High school senior shares what it's like missing out on traditions amid coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter