ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Public beaches across Manatee County will reopen amid concerns about coronavirus.
County leaders Tuesday voted unanimously to reopen all public beaches at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4.
People who head to the water still need to practice social distancing -- staying at least 6 feet away from people -- but there will be no restrictions against chairs or umbrellas.
There are, however, time limits set on how long you might be able to stick around. The county says parking lots will be open but with a two-hour limit.
And at the end of the day, the beaches will close at 9 p.m.
The county's announcement follows similar moves in Pinellas County, Hernando County and Sarasota County.
