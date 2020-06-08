MERV 13 filters are also recommended in your home

ASHRAE and the CDC recommend MERV 13 filters. Increasing the performance of your filters will reduce virus transmission.

TAMPA, Fla. — The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and the CDC recommend MERV 13 filters in schools, buildings and homes.

Wade Conlan is an expert in this field and sits on the "Epidemic Task Force" for ASHRAE.

He says filters are rated by how effective they are at filtering extremely small particles to big particles. He says a typical one is 6 or an 8. But there's a huge increase in performance of the MERV 13 filters.

"If you can increase the performance of your filters, you're much more likely to capture a virus if it's in the air stream in your building."

Conlan says if you have higher efficiency filters, your HVAC systems ability to reduce virus transmission is improved.

And he said we should "absolutely" look at the MERV 13 filters for our homes.

Now, he says if you increase the efficiency, your fan has to do to more. So you need to know if your system can handle it. He says to call a company to come out and check yours.

