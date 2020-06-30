x
Minor League Baseball reportedly won't happen in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic likely has made it impossible for teams to work through the season.
Credit: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
George M. Steinbrenner Field is seen, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor League Baseball won't have a 2020 season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.

Baseball America reports, citing sources, an announcement is likely to come down Tuesday afternoon. Teams are said to be allowed to make their own announcements about future plans after the formal decision.

It will affect several minor league teams who play in the Tampa Bay area, including the New York Yankees-affiliated Tampa Tarpons and the Philidelphia Phillies-affiliated Clearwater Threshers.

Tampa Bay Rays-affiliated teams from Port Charlotte to New York State also will see their seasons cut when the announcement is made.

The Athletic said there has been thinking during the pandemic there would be no Minor League Baseball this year. 

While Major League Baseball has been working for months to figure out a season with its players -- and to determine appropriate safety precautions -- such resources are not available to minor league teams, the outlet reported.

