Moderna trial participant talks about volunteering to get the vaccine

Matt Agostinelli says he volunteered for the vaccine trial to support science and the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Thursday's FDA meeting on the Moderna vaccine nears, 10 Tampa Bay spoke with a participant in that trial.

Matt Agostinelli has been doing research throughout the pandemic, he knows a lot about it. He was really interested in the messenger RNA technology and kept up with the Moderna trial.

He found Charlotte, North Carolina had a site, so he signed up "to support science and the community."

To get some insight, Agostinelli walked us through the process. He said there were preliminary tests and questions about his health history, his exposure and his activities. Then there was a high-level health assessment, a COVID test and a baseline antibody test.

In September, he was either given the vaccine or a placebo. He didn't know and says it was "double-blind" so the people giving him the shot didn't know either.

He had to fill out information on an app for a week while completing monthly check-ins to see how he was feeling.

After 30 days, Agostinelli went through the same process before getting the second injection. And he had a reaction that lasted 24 hours.

"It feels like you're getting the flu, and that is basically your body's immune system reacting to the vaccine and saying hey I'm getting this information about creating these antibodies, I need to start producing antibodies so that's why your body goes into reactive mode."

He says he had a low-grade fever and slept it off.

"For me, it was worth the reaction to have the antibodies that will protect me from a potentially way worse case scenario of actually contracting COVID and having a severe case of it," Agostinelli said.

According to Agostinelli, he called the clinical trial and told them about the reaction, which they said was common and to make notes in the app, but to call if it got worse. Testing showed Agostinelli has antibodies.

He'll go back for blood work and tests in March when he says they'll check his antibodies. Remember, we don't know at this point how long those antibodies and effects will last.

This is a 2-year trial, so they'll be checking in with him during that time.

The consent form that he signed to do the trial says the data and medical information will be used for research for 50 years.

