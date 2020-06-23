Orlando bar's alcohol license suspended after 13 employees, 28 customers test positive for COVID-19

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency suspension of The Knight's Pub's alcoholic beverage vendor license Monday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An Orlando bar had its alcohol license suspended as an emergency measure after 13 of its workers and 28 customers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported The Knight's Pub's alcoholic beverage vendor license emergency suspension Monday. The Florida Department of Health contact tracing determined at least 28 of the pub's patrons tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting the bar.

The DBPR suspended the bar's license effective immediately until further administrative proceedings, including a plan to seek formal discipline against the Knight's Pub, according to a release.

"This emergency license action is based on a finding that immediate danger to public health, safety or welfare requires suspension of the license to avoid future harm," the DBPR said.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis' Phase 2 guidelines for reopening Florida businesses, bars deriving more than 50% of their revenue from alcohol sales were allowed to serve alcohol for on-premise consumption starting June 5, as long as they follow certain guidelines. According to the Order of Emergency Suspension of License, customers were observed that same day being served alcoholic beverages while not being seated for service and not practicing social distancing measures, in violation of Phase 2 guidelines.

The same violations were observed at the bar June 6, the emergency suspension order says.