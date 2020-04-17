PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Local nonprofits are stepping up big time in Pinellas County.

On Friday, the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions (ISPS) at St. Petersburg College hosted an online forum highlighting how Pinellas County nonprofits are filling the gap to offer essential resources as the community reacts to COVID-19.

Leaders from the Pinellas Community Foundation, Juvenile Welfare Board, YMCA of Greater St Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Free Clinic all shared what resources and services they are providing to the public.

First, if you need food, the St. Petersburg Free Clinic is offering a “We Help Food Pantry” located at 863 3rd Ave N in downtown St Pete.

You must be a Pinellas County resident and you don’t have to prove hardship.

It’s provided one time per month. They are also offering food programs for kids, “Every other Wednesday at Child's Park we will have food bags for kids. There is one coming up on April 22, May 6 and May 20,” Jennifer Yeagley, CEO of St. Petersburg Free Clinic said.

Check the St. Petersburg Free Clinic’s website for additional food pantries they’ll offer and information about other food services like the SNAP and WIC program.

Right now, its health center is closed but hey are offering tele-health services so you can call to get the healthcare information you need. They also have information on where you can find emergency dental care and information about COVID-19.

When it comes to childcare, the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg made a decision one month ago to act.

“On March 17, we simultaneously announced we closed YMCA locations and repurposed them to provide childcare for essential personnel in the community. It was time to take care of those who were taking care of us,” David Jezek CEO of YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg said.

Jezek said childcare costs $50 per week and you can go to their website to see who qualifies as an essential worker. The YMCA is also offering online educational programs and tutoring for kids.

The Pinellas Community Foundation has created the Tampa Bay Resilience Fund to help pull resources and get donations to help support non-profits.

They’ve also created the Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund to help artists and the Fighting Chance Support Fund to support small businesses.

The Juvenile Welfare Board which funds 82 programs and supports children and families has more information on its website for resources preventing childhood hunger.

The most updated information about all of the resources each nonprofit is offering can be found on their website, as it may change on a day to day basis.

