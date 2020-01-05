PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The order has been rescinded, but the recommendations remain in effect. Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously on Friday to cancel their safer at home order – effective immediately.

But we’re still a long way from life returning to normal.

Florida’s stay at home order expires on Monday, when phase one of the reopening plan begins.

Here are the highlights:

Restaurants may reopen dining areas, but they must stay at 25 percent of maximum capacity

Bars and nightclubs must remain closed

Vacation rentals are still prohibited

The following businesses, activities and services must remain closed:

Arcades

Spas and massage parlors

Hair and nails

Fitness, dance and yoga

Painting, arts and crafts studios

Tattoos

Bowling

Zoos

Billiards halls

Concert and music halls

Amusement and water parks

Movie and other theaters

The county made in clear in a news release that any business or service not listed above is allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity and social distancing guidelines must still be followed.

Pinellas County pools and parks are already allowed to reopen, but capacity must be kept at 50 percent.

County beaches will reopen on Monday, May 4. Here’s what you can expect:

Closed until 7 a.m. daily

Groups limited to 10 people

Small groups should not join larger groups

Everyone should stay six feet apart

1,000 signs reminding people of social distancing are in place

More than 250 additional deputies will patrol the beaches and ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed

30 deputies will be on ATVs

At least one deputy will be positioned at each of the 213 beach access points

Deputies will be stationed at every public parking lot

9 marine units will be out on the water

Sheriff’s office helicopters will patrol as well

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri also made it clear that any business or activity that is not specifically prohibited under the state's order would not be enforced by his deputies.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter