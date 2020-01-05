PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The order has been rescinded, but the recommendations remain in effect. Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously on Friday to cancel their safer at home order – effective immediately.
But we’re still a long way from life returning to normal.
Florida’s stay at home order expires on Monday, when phase one of the reopening plan begins.
Here are the highlights:
- Restaurants may reopen dining areas, but they must stay at 25 percent of maximum capacity
- Bars and nightclubs must remain closed
- Vacation rentals are still prohibited
The following businesses, activities and services must remain closed:
- Arcades
- Spas and massage parlors
- Hair and nails
- Fitness, dance and yoga
- Painting, arts and crafts studios
- Tattoos
- Bowling
- Zoos
- Billiards halls
- Concert and music halls
- Amusement and water parks
- Movie and other theaters
The county made in clear in a news release that any business or service not listed above is allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity and social distancing guidelines must still be followed.
Pinellas County pools and parks are already allowed to reopen, but capacity must be kept at 50 percent.
County beaches will reopen on Monday, May 4. Here’s what you can expect:
- Closed until 7 a.m. daily
- Groups limited to 10 people
- Small groups should not join larger groups
- Everyone should stay six feet apart
- 1,000 signs reminding people of social distancing are in place
- More than 250 additional deputies will patrol the beaches and ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed
- 30 deputies will be on ATVs
- At least one deputy will be positioned at each of the 213 beach access points
- Deputies will be stationed at every public parking lot
- 9 marine units will be out on the water
- Sheriff’s office helicopters will patrol as well
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri also made it clear that any business or activity that is not specifically prohibited under the state's order would not be enforced by his deputies.
