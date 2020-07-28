Pinellas County school leaders vote to push school year start to Aug. 24

The district superintendent recommended a later start date for the "safety, health and well-being of students and staff."

LARGO, Fla. — Students in Pinellas County will begin classes later than usual to give school leaders time to get ready for the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board decided Tuesday.

The school year will start for students on Aug. 24, with instructional staff returning Aug. 13. Previously, students were to return to class Aug. 12.

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Mike Grego earlier made the recommendation to delay the start of school "in an abundance of caution for the safety, health and well-being of students and staff."

Given the additional time, leaders say instructional staff can better prepare for any changes to lesson plans based on teaching online or in-person.

The district said Thanksgiving break will run from Nov. 21-29, with a winter break from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, 2021. Spring break runs from March 13-21, 2021.

Students' last day of school will be June 9, 2021.

Grego said families had two options to chose from when it came to their children's education: in-person or virtual. About 63.5 percent chose back in school, while 36.5 opted for virtual learning.

Face masks will be required for both students and staff.

Outside the meeting, families and teachers protested for a virtual-only start to the new school year until the area sees a 14-day decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. It was organized by a group called Tampa Bay for a Safe Return to Campus.

The Pinellas County School Board meeting is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now: