Ninth bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A ninth Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. When you count non-public-facing workers, PSTA has seen 20 employees test positive.
The most recent driver last reported to work on Independence Day. In the 14 days prior, the operator drove the following routes:
- Route 20 – June 29
- Route 100x – June 30 & July 1
- Route 11 – June 30
- CAT – June 30 & July 1
- Route 18 – July 1
- Route 34 – July 1
- Route 14 – July 4
Drivers have been staying socially distant from passengers, so PSTA doesn't believe the driver came into contact with any customers. But, anyone who experiences coronavirus symptoms, should see a doctor.
The operator is currently being treated.
All riders are required to cover their faces on the buses and limit trips to essential travel only. Currently, buses are boarded from the back -- except for people with mobility devices.
Bus drivers can limit the number of riders at their discretion. And, they're being supplied with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
