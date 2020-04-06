How to protest from home and still inspire change

From reaching out to government officials to signing petitions, here are a few ideas if you don’t want to leave home due to coronavirus concerns.

TAMPA, Fla. — As you see and hear these local protests, you may want to protest yourself but worry about coronavirus and safety concerns. Here are a few ways you can help from home to inspire change.

Reach out to government officials. Contact your local state officials by email, letter or phone. Real change happens with legislation and your lawmakers are more likely to act when they get an outpouring of input from their constituents. Not sure what to say? There are templates online with letters to help you send your message. Sign a petition. Add your name to a few you support. You’ll find some petitions on change.org. Join a virtual protest. Donate. You can donate to groups you support, some examples are Legal Defense Funds like the National Lawyers Guild, Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative or NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. You can also donate to support bail funds. Offer supplies to groups organizing protests. Supplies can include everything from masks and first aid kits to water and hand sanitizer.

These are just some of the ways you can support protests from home. Last but not least, exercise your right to vote. The presidential election is coming up quickly in November, make sure you are registered to vote.

What other people are reading right now: