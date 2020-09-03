If you were planning on stocking up on cleaning and sanitizing supplies, you’ll want to steer clear of Publix Super Markets.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said the company was limiting the amount of cleaning and sanitizing products people can buy because of high demand amid concerns over the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Director of Communications Maria Brous said the limits took effect Friday and will remain until further notice.

The following items are limited to two per customer:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

