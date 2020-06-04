After an *almost* full month of quarantine, if you’re anything like me then you’re feeling “bored in the house and in the house bored.”

Most of us have had to get creative when it comes to working from home, studying outside of the classroom, keeping kids occupied and dealing with the constant need for attention from our pets. I think my cat is ready to have the apartment to herself during the day again -- if I’m being honest.

But, despite all the chaos from everything happening around us, now is a good time to relax together so we can forget about the heaviness and nurture the personal relationships around us – or potentially begin a new one.

Social distancing is still the name of the game. So, don't get together in person unless you already live together. But, that doesn't mean you can't have a "date."

Here are four date night ideas for anyone and everyone. It’s time to take social distancing to a new level, so take a break from making TikToks and make plans with the person you love, like or are crushing on.

Quarantine, party of one

One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number… If you are as single as they come, or just living alone, don’t forget to take time to focus on yourself.

This date night is allllll about YOU. And, maybe your furry friend. Pick up a bottle of wine, or have one delivered, from your favorite local wine shop. Order takeout from your go-to spot, startup Netflix or Disney+ and enjoy a night to yourself. You can even keep the subtitles on without complaints.

Ahh, spa night. Pull out the face mask, deep conditioner, self-tanner, nail polish, beard cream, razor, or even the hair dye...time to make yourself feel like the queen or king you are with some self-care. Take this spa night to the next level by incorporating rehab tools like an acupressure mat, foam roller, therapy ball and yoga wheel.

Best Friends Forever and in Pandemic (BFFP)

If it’s a gorgeous day in the neighborhood, and you are your BFFP already live together, you can pack some snacks and enjoy a picnic outdoors. Remember to practice all social distancing rules and stay six feet away from others.

To keep from missing your lit Friday and Saturday nights, try bringing the club vibes to tu casa. Get some LED/colorful lights (Christmas lights work too), pump up the Spotify playlist, pull out some shot glasses and dress up if you wish.

And if you want to keep your afternoons or evenings chill, try playing some board games, reading the same book and having a mini book club, plan a workout or start an art project together.

Your “for better or worse” partner

To all you couples who aren’t fed up with each other – or maybe you are and this is what you need to bring back the peace – there are still activities you can do to spend quality time together.

Put on the heels and tuck in your shirt because this date is happening at your very own kitchen table. Make a meal together, pick up a case of your favorite brew or wine and enjoy a fancy meal at home. If you’ve been cooking all week, this could be your night to order carryout.

Picnics aren’t just for besties. If the weather is nice, take a walk in the park and sit out in the grass and enjoy some snacks. You could even have a picnic in your backyard.

And of course, the signature movie night. Make it like a trip to the theaters… snag a box of candy and popcorn from the grocery store, choose a classic or new release, dim the lights and spend the next 90 minutes enjoying one another’s company.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder

Okay, so maybe you just started talking to someone new or have activated Hinge and Bumble again. No, shame swiping on the couch is one way to pass the time. Here is your ultimate date night to keep the freshly lit flame sparking.

Pick a movie to stream – or all seven episodes of Tiger King – and watch together while you video chat. There won’t be any cuddling, but you can at least feel a little more connected as you watch Joe Exotic stand on the back of a truck bed and play guitar via FaceTime.

Enjoy the same meal together. Odds are one of you is the chef and can spearhead the recipe. Set up a face chat, then make a meal simultaneously and eat the same food together over video chat. And of course, dressing up for the occasion is a fun bonus but not required.

Play a virtual game, the app Houseparty is the perfect spot. You can see them on the screen while playing like Heads Up, Trivia or Quick Draw.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter