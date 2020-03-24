A wedding *usually* doesn’t come together over night. Months and sometimes years go into planning the perfect day. Sadly, due to the coronavirus outbreak, weddings are getting postponed or canceled. But before you let a virus demolish your dream wedding, you can still say “I do” in quarantine, and here’s how...

For starters, all you REALLY need for a wedding is you, your partner and someone to officiate it. Check out these New Yorkers who still proceeded to walk down the aisle… er, I mean sidewalk.

So, if you want to keep your wedding date, the best way to go forth and get married is to cut the guest list. Keep up to 10 people total (yes, that includes you and your partner) and have a video chat for the rest. Create a virtual hangout Google, Skype call, WhatsApp, Zoom or have your guests FaceTime the ones who are not there in person. You could have your wedding outside, in the park, the beach if it’s open, a church, temple, or other simple location.

Keeping the wedding small could cut down on the wedding cost, if you choose to not reschedule. Talk to your florist about creating just a bouquet. Ask your baker if they could make a smaller cake. And, check with your photographer for a shorter shoot. This allows those who were contributing to your wedding to still be hired for their services.

If you are still wanting to celebrate with all your friends and family in the venue of your dreams, try to reschedule the reception so you all can party it up at a later date. Luckily, they can send a gift ahead of time by ordering something online, sending a check or e-card, or by dropping off a gift to your house...if you are allowing guests.

When it comes to the honeymoon, depending on when and where your trip was scheduled, a lot of airline and hotel services are allowing customers to reschedule. So, in the meantime, the honeymoon suite might have to be ta chambre (your bedroom).

