Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The ousted Florida coronavirus dashboard manager, who went on to launch her own alternative system after her firing, has posted a video she says shows her home being raided by law enforcement.

Rebekah Jones made headlines when the state let her go in May. At the time, Florida leaders said she was asked to resign due to insubordination. However, Jones alleged she was fired after she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 numbers on the Department of Health's website.

In the months since, Jones has been outspoken on Twitter. On Monday, she tweeted a 31-second video she says shows state police coming into her Tallahassee home and seizing her computer equipment.

"They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint," Jones wrote. "They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids."

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about the matter. In a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, FDLE Spokesperson Gretl Plessinger confirmed hardware was seized at Jones' home, and an investigation was underway.

"FDLE began an investigation November 10, 2020, after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only," Plessinger told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Jones took to social media to accuse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office of orchestrating the raid.

"They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country," Jones tweeted. "They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo."

