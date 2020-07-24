x
Gov. DeSantis says more Remdesivir is on the way to help treat COVID-19 patients

Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication that was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 in May.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says thousands of more vials of a treatment for COVID-19 is on its way to the state.

DeSantis tweeted 11,000 viales of Remdesivir were secured and would be sent to Florida hospitals. He says with that new shipment, there has been more than  60,000 vials of Remdesivir to hospitals over the past few weeks. 

Remdesivir is an anti-viral medication that was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 in May. The maker of the drug donated 600,000 doses to the federal government. Florida got a shipment the same month.

Also in May, the National Institutes of Health released a study that found the drug shortened recovery time by four days but did not reduce fatalities.

