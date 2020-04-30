TAMPA, Fla. — When restaurants welcome dine-in customers back to their businesses on Monday during phase one of Florida's reopening, for many, it will be a tangible sign of life returning to normal.

However, there will be limitations and strict guidelines on how restaurants can operate.

According to the plan Governor Ron DeSantis released Wednesday, restaurants must not go above 25 percent of maximum capacity. Social distancing will also apply to outdoor seating, where there must be six feet of space between tables.

Bars will not be allowed to reopen during this first phase.

When it comes to enforcement, little guidance has been given. A Hillsborough County spokesperson said he expects the Emergency Policy Group to have further discussion about implementation during Thursday’s meeting.

