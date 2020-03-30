TAMPA, Fla. — An arrest warrant for a Tampa Bay pastor was issued Monday, and the pastor was taken into custody, after the sheriff said the church violated a countywide "safer-at-home" order.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the River at Tampa Bay Church violated the county's order related to large gatherings and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. A live stream from the church on Sunday showed the building packed with worshippers.

Chronister said it was a "reckless disregard for public safety."

Chronister said Pastor Dr. Rodney Howard Browne refused requests to stop gatherings at the church and even encouraged people to meet at the church. Chronister said the pastor "put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk," and in turn thousands of Tampa Bay residents in danger.

Hillsborough County issues a "safer-at-home" order effective March 27.

Under the order, businesses that are considered essential must be able to operate under the CDC's social distancing guidelines, keeping employees and customers six feet away from each other.

If they can't do that, they must shut down.

"The safety and wellbeing of our community must always come first," Chronister said.

The church said it's important for it to give people who need prayer a place to go for healing or comfort. A statement the church made earlier this month on Facebook said it is doing everything in its power to sanitize and clean surfaces and take other measures to keep the community safe.

The sheriff's office also said the church provided bus service to and from the church for Sunday services.

State Attorney Andrew Arren said having large gatherings during the order is "not only reckless, it's illegal."

According to the sheriff's office, Browne has been booked into the Hernando County Jail. He will be charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules -- both second-degree misdemeanors.

