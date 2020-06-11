Socially distant, in-person concerts are back as COVID-19 cases increase

'Rock the Park' returned as an in-person event after months of being online. Organizers implemented multiple layers of protocol to keep visitors safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but 'Rock the Park' held its first in-person concert tonight after eight months of virtual concerts.

Attendance was slashed to a fraction of the normal capacity and people were seated in pods, but musicians like Ken Apperson were thrilled to be performing for a live audience again, “Ecstatic, I couldn't be happier.”

Rock the Park normally welcomes 1,000 to 1,500 fans. For the November concert, less than 100 people were in attendance.

For those 100 people, attendees were grouped into pods of six. People only sat with those they knew, and everyone was required to wear masks. Pods were spread out and roped off.

Musicians were also subjected to protocol. Every band was required to bring their own microphones to keep other performers safe.

"It's fantastic that they've been able to bring it back in a safe way that's responsible not just for the people attending, but for the musicians as well," Apperson said.

With CDC recommendations being followed, epidemiologist Dr. John Sinnott was cautiously optimistic that the event could stay somewhat safe, "They can give it a try. No one can predict how something like that will turn out."

Mayor Jane Castor was happy to see a socially distant, outdoor event offered for Tampa Bay residents, "We believe it will be a safe event. And it’s going to be an event that will allow people to get outside.”

Organizers have been planning for an in-person return since September and decided to go ahead, even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

"So we think, like I mentioned, that we have a really great practice in here. We feel comfortable with what we're putting out," said Rachel Radawec with the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

But, even with all the protocol, there will always be a risk because you cannot control everyone in attendance.

"If you absolutely feel you have to go and you're going to do something else anyway. It sounds more protected than wandering around Ybor City," Dr. Sinnott said.

Organizers say that if everything continues to go well, they plan to have the event in person next month too.

