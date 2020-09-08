x
Ruth Eckerd Hall hosts newest COVID-19 testing site

People either need a doctor's referral or show symptoms of the virus to get a test.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People needing to get tested for COVID-19 can do so starting Monday at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

The performing arts center is Pinellas County's latest drive-thru testing site, located at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, and will be open from 7-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The site, which is run by BayCare, requires people to present a doctor's referral or be symptomatic with COIVD-19 in order to get tested. People who do not have a doctor's referral are screened based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BayCare says.

It was established in partnership with the county, Florida Department of Health Pinellas, BayCare, City of Clearwater, Clearwater Police Department and Ruth Eckerd Hall.

