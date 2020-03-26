SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Department of Health, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and county government officials are partnering to establish a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
The location will be by appointment only and is for those who are symptomatic and meet current CDC testing guidance.
Here's how it works:
- You must be referred by a physician
- Your physician’s office will contact Sarasota DOH, who in return will contact you with your appointment date and time
- Once on-site you must stay in your car
- Present photo ID and a prescription for specimen collection (name on ID and prescription must match
Starting March 27, the site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at Twin Lakes Park. To make an appointment, call (941) 861-2883.
Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing.
